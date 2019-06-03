GALLERY| Longford representatives scoop gold at National community games finals

It was a truly fantastic weekend at the Aldi National Community Games finals, with Co Longford winning many national medals in the process, including 3 gold medals.

The event took place from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26, at the superb facilities of the University of Limerick.

“Well done to all participants who represented our county this weekend we are so proud of you all.” said Shirley Maloney, the recently elected Aldi Community Games national secretary.

“Many thanks to all their managers, mentors and parents who traveled to support them. Also a huge thanks to our county managers and official volunteers, Pauline O Shea Leonard, Mary Forbes, Pat Horkan, Jo McCormack, Betty Fox, Megan Forbes and Ciaran Brennan,”

Taking gold at the National finals was Keela Flanagan of Ballymahon/Forgney, who won in the U10 girls swimming class, Eoghan Gilbride of Ballymahon/Forgney in the U10 boys model making class, and Emma Kiernan of Ballymahon/Forgney, who won gold in the U10s girls model making section.

List of Longford winners -

U10 Kenagh boys Indoor Soccer Team - Bronze

U10 Killoe Girls Indoor Soccer Team - Silver

U13 Clonguish Boys Indoor Soccer Team - 4th

U13 Longford South boys basketball - Silver

U11 Mixed Newtowncashel basketball - Silver

U14 Killoe Table Quiz - Silver

U16 Choir Edgeworthstown - Silver

U12 Group Singing, Edgeworthstown - Silver

U12 Group Drama/Comedy, Edgeworthstown - Bronze

U12 boys Handwriting Daniel Crilly Clonbroney - Bronze,

U10 boys ModelMaking Eoghan GilbrideBallymahon/Forgney - Gold,

U14 boys ModelMaking Luke Coughlan, Legan - 4th,

U10 girls ModelMaking Emma Kiernan, Ballymahon/Forgney - Gold

U10 boys Art Aiden Harris, Kenagh - Bronze

U14 boys Art Tomas Mulligan, Edgeworthstown - 4th

U13 Longford South U13 Boys Basketball team - Silver.



SWIMMING -

U16 Clonguish boys Swimming Squad - 4th

U13 Clonguish girls Swimming Squad - Silver

U10 girls Lena Radomska - Bronze

U12 girls Keela Flanagan, Ballymahon/Forgney - Gold

U14 girls Rionnagh McCormack,Clonguish- Silver,

U10 boys Darragh Flanagan Ballymahon/Forgne - Silver,

U10 boys: Cilian Leonard Abbeylara-Bronze,

U12 boys Ashley Weafer Drumlish/Bmuck- Bronze.

