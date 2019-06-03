GALLERY| Longford representatives scoop gold at National community games finals
It was a truly fantastic weekend at the Aldi National Community Games finals, with Co Longford winning many national medals in the process, including 3 gold medals.
The event took place from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26, at the superb facilities of the University of Limerick.
“Well done to all participants who represented our county this weekend we are so proud of you all.” said Shirley Maloney, the recently elected Aldi Community Games national secretary.
“Many thanks to all their managers, mentors and parents who traveled to support them. Also a huge thanks to our county managers and official volunteers, Pauline O Shea Leonard, Mary Forbes, Pat Horkan, Jo McCormack, Betty Fox, Megan Forbes and Ciaran Brennan,”
Taking gold at the National finals was Keela Flanagan of Ballymahon/Forgney, who won in the U10 girls swimming class, Eoghan Gilbride of Ballymahon/Forgney in the U10 boys model making class, and Emma Kiernan of Ballymahon/Forgney, who won gold in the U10s girls model making section.
List of Longford winners -
U10 Kenagh boys Indoor Soccer Team - Bronze
U10 Killoe Girls Indoor Soccer Team - Silver
U13 Clonguish Boys Indoor Soccer Team - 4th
U13 Longford South boys basketball - Silver
U11 Mixed Newtowncashel basketball - Silver
U14 Killoe Table Quiz - Silver
U16 Choir Edgeworthstown - Silver
U12 Group Singing, Edgeworthstown - Silver
U12 Group Drama/Comedy, Edgeworthstown - Bronze
U12 boys Handwriting Daniel Crilly Clonbroney - Bronze,
U10 boys ModelMaking Eoghan GilbrideBallymahon/Forgney - Gold,
U14 boys ModelMaking Luke Coughlan, Legan - 4th,
U10 girls ModelMaking Emma Kiernan, Ballymahon/Forgney - Gold
U10 boys Art Aiden Harris, Kenagh - Bronze
U14 boys Art Tomas Mulligan, Edgeworthstown - 4th
U13 Longford South U13 Boys Basketball team - Silver.
SWIMMING -
U16 Clonguish boys Swimming Squad - 4th
U13 Clonguish girls Swimming Squad - Silver
U10 girls Lena Radomska - Bronze
U12 girls Keela Flanagan, Ballymahon/Forgney - Gold
U14 girls Rionnagh McCormack,Clonguish- Silver,
U10 boys Darragh Flanagan Ballymahon/Forgne - Silver,
U10 boys: Cilian Leonard Abbeylara-Bronze,
U12 boys Ashley Weafer Drumlish/Bmuck- Bronze.
