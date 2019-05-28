GALLERY| Killashee playrgound is now officially open

The new playground at Killashee was officially opened on Tuesday week last by outgoing Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Luie McEntire.

In one of his final engagements as Cathaoirleach, Cllr McEntire extended a very special welcome to the children from the local national school, who only have a one minute walk to the new playground.

The playground project was funded primarily by Longford County Council with the support of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

Cllr McEntire thanked the local Playground committee who funded the installation of the fence which was an invaluable help. He also thanked them for choosing the final design in conjunction with the local authority.

“Killashee playground is situated in a lovely rural setting and will be a safe and exciting place for children to play in the outdoors,” commented Cllr McEntire.

PICTURES: Michelle Ghee

