Gallery| Longford 'walk and talk' at Leebeen to help break mental health stigma

The second annual Walk & Talk for Seechange at Leebeen Park, Aughnacliffe, took place on Saturday, May 18, kicking off at 11am sharp.

Featuring some of Ireland’s top comedic talents including Joe Rooney, Seamus O’Rourke and Longford’s own Jimmy Jests, the event was aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. The event also saw Dublin footballer Shane Carthy sharing his own experiences with mental health struggles.

Approximately 100 people attended this year's event, in what was a great day out for all.

"It was excellent." said Shane Reid of the event, "We had about 100 or so and people seemed to enjoy it.

"They were certainly mesmerised when ex Dublin footballer Shane Carthy spoke. He was excellent." he added.

PICTURES: Michelle Ghee