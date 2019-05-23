PICTURES | Cast of 48 hits the Longford stage with The Shooting of More O'Ferrall

Backstage Theatre is all set to stage a production of The Shooting of More O'Ferrall this weekend with a huge Mostrim Players cast ready to impress local audiences.

Written by Pauline Flood, The Shooting of More O'Ferrall is an adaptation of a historical event leading up to a fatal shooting which took place at Lissard House, Edgeworthstown in 1935.

In a time where fenianism and unfair landlordism were rife and evictions, disease, starvation and extreme poverty were common place, the residents of Sanderson’s Estate took it upon themselves to stand up to, Gerald More O’ Ferrall, the social climbing landlord at the time who was obnoxious, self-righteous, intolerant and a womaniser to boot.

With a cast and crew of 48 strong, the Mostrim Players hope to bring to life this piece of forgotten history in the locality after many years.

As this production is an adaptation of The Shooting of More O’Ferrall, dates, times, events, and people's placements may not concur fully with other people’s perception of the incident, writer Pauline Flood explained.

“Prior to writing the script, I carried out in-depth research on the story, as well as having spoken to the families, neighbours and locals of those involved,” she said.

“I soon learned that there are many accounts and variations of what actually took place in the run up to and on the night of the shooting. I have written an interpretation of this story for the purpose of stage entertainment. I have tried to keep it within the lines of the local folklore, in as far as I possibly could. None of this play has been copied directly from any other works. I have applied a poetic licence in some scenes so as to provide an artistic production.”

With a cast of 48, this is sure to be a huge production and who better to pull it off than the talented Mostrim Players - with a little help from some friends.

“We have some excellent actors from Mostrim plus actors from the Bea Masterson group in Legan and some from Longford also,” said Pauline.

This serious piece of drama is directed by Vanessa Flood, who has added her own touch of music, song and dance plus a couple of joyous comical pieces to the production.

“We have been rehearsing for a few months now and are getting excited and a bit nervous at this stage,” said Pauline.

“I hope that you will all find something in this play that you did not know before.”

The play will come to the Backstage Theatre this Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25. Tickets are available via the Backstage Theatre box office, by calling 043 33 47888 or by logging on to the website at www.backstage.ie.

Read next: Brewing up a storm: Stunning line-up unveiled for Longford Summer Festival