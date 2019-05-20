PICTURES| Longford's Callum Duggan takes trip of a lifetime to Orlando, Florida

In April of last year at the age of 10, Callum Duggan from Longford was diagnosed with Stage 4 Burkitt's Lymphoma (large stomach tumour).

Due to the very severe nature of this type of cancer and its level of progression Callum immediately started intensive chemotherapy.For the following six months Callum underwent gruelling treatment which saw him spend almost the entire six months in hospital.

The sound of laughter was gone from Callum’s home, but coming to Barretstown at the end of his treatment helped him, and his family, to find their laughter again and begin to rebuild their lives.

Callum went on the trip of a lifetime recently when he received tickets from Kids Paradise Dream Come True for him and his family to travel to Orlando, Florida, where they visited the many theme parks and swam with dolphins.

