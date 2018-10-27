Pictures: Longford Centre celebrates 25 years

The Longford Centre celebrated its 25th Birthday in style last weekend with a three-day event to mark the occasion, featuring free family entertainment, promotions and giveaways.

As part of the celebrations, the shopping centre ran a 25-prize giveaway where 25 lucky customers were selected for a Spin the Wheel competition, where the top prize, a smart TV was won by Warren Mulligan, Longford. Since it’s opening in 1993, the Longford Centre has been at the heart of retail in Longford town.

Centre Manager Mairéad Furey was delighted with the success of the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Ms Furey commented, “In recent weeks, the Longford Centre has seen the opening of two new additions to the Shopping Centre - Hugmie a mobile phone accessories store and Sean’s Butchers. The opening of these two new stores, adding to the existing offering in the Shopping Centre, leaves the Longford Centre as your one stop shopping destination for all your retail needs.”

This Saturday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 31, from 12 noon to 3pm, there will be free Halloween activities at Longford Centre.