Pictures: Killashee/Clondra bids farewell to Fr Patsy McDermott

The huge attendance at both mass in Killashee, and afterwards in The Chestnut Tree were a testament to the high regard in which Fr Patsy was held by the Parish.

During his ceremony, Fr Patsy mentioned all the groups and societies in our parish, and the good work that they do. From the Altar Society to the Parish Council, Parents Assoc, Boards of Management, Tidy Towns, Active Retirement etc...something for everyone.

Fr Patsy thanked all those who had helped out in any way to enhance the community centre in Clondra, which has been the home of the very popular Teach Ceoil, enjoyed by many from far and wide.

He had a special mention for Sacristan Mike Mulvihill who has dedicated 35 years to the role and is now set to retire, staying on briefly to help Fr Turlough Baxter settle into the Parish.

Fr Jimmy McDonnell then spoke, and thanked Fr Patsy for re-instating the 11.30am Mass to St Brendan’s Church, the restoration of which helped to reaffirm the sense of community in the village.

Kevin Bracken, as Chairperson of the Pastoral Council spoke of the many projects Fr Patsy had instigated during his three short years.

These included refurbishmet of the pews in St Brendan’s Church, painting and new floor of the balcony in St Patrick’s church and the painting of the parish house.

Toilet facilities will soon be available at both churches and the much needed car park at St Patrick’s Church is underway. Kevin, said Fr Patsy had brought about a great sense of work, community and prayer to the Parish.

Fr Patsy was then presented with a beautiful painting of the canal by local artist Jeanne Reynolds. Further presentations were made to Fr Patsy following mass in The Chestnut Tree.

The craic and the ceoil continued into the night.

Well done to all the musicians on the evening and to Lauren Killian who sang beautifully at Mass and afterwards.

As a community and a parish we wish Fr Patsy well in his new appointment. Go n-eiri an bothar leat.

