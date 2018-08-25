Gallery | Memorable images from day one of Pope Francis in Ireland

Here are some memorable images from Day One of the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.

Pope Francis in Croke Park this evening for the WMOF2018 Festival of Families.



World renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli performed, in addition to Nathan Carter, Daniel O’Donnell, Celine Byrne, Seán Keane, Eimear Quinn, Cuthbert Tura Arutura, the Palestrina Choir and the Choir of Ages.



As well as these artists, the cast for the Festival of Families included an orchestra of more than 50 musicians; over 700 Irish, Sean Nós and contemporary dancers, including 500 from Irish dance schools across the country; a 1,000-strong choir; 100 community groups, and 300 flag bearers.

Following a tour of Croke Park Pope Francis delivered an address to all gathered in the stadium.

The stage design for the Festival of Families included a ‘Circle of Encounter’ where Pope Francis joined with families from across the world. He heard testimonies from five families from Ireland, Canada, India, Iraq and Burkina Faso.

Tomorrow, Pope Francis will Knock Shrine and then return to the Phoenix Park where he celebrate Mass before an audience expected to be in the region of half a million people.