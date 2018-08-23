Longford Leader gallery: 17th Annual Pat the Baker Longford Marathon
Marathon fever returned to the streets of the county town last weekend as the 17th Pat The Baker Longford Marathon made its long awaited annual return.
Entrants of all ages and nationalities took on the challenge of completing what has readily become known as 'The Friendly Marathon in the Heart of Ireland.'
And here are just a sample of some of the man pictures taken on the day by photographer Shelley Corcoran.
