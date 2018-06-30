Pictures: Co Longford celebrates Cruinniú na nÓg
A new national day of creativity for children and young people, Cruinniú na nÓg, took place last Saturday in Co Longford and throughout Ireland.
Its aim was to celebrate and encourage children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity through activities such as art, music, coding and theatre workshops, performances, exhibitions, readings, film screenings and much more.
