Bringing creativity to the fore in Longford

A new national day of creativity for children and young people, Cruinniú na nÓg, took place last Saturday in Co Longford and throughout Ireland.

Its aim was to celebrate and encourage children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity through activities such as art, music, coding and theatre workshops, performances, exhibitions, readings, film screenings and much more.

“Here in Co Longford, children and families across the county were immersed in creativity of all forms throughout the day many of which took place outdoors in the beautiful sunshine,” a delighted Mary Carleton Reynolds, Creative Ireland Longford coordinator, told the Leader.

“Over 25 events were held which included storytelling, art, drama, gardening, meditation, music, history and performance.”

Ms Carleton Reynolds went on to say that she was hugely grateful to all the community groups, libraries and individuals who organised events, and all the performers, workshop leaders and most of all, the children and their families who turned out in great numbers to participate in the events and help make it such a memorable day for all.

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and was presented in partnership with Longford County Council and RTÉ.