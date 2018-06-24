Longford schools show off their creativity at local exhibition
Longford's nine secondary schools celebrate creativity at the annual Schools Photography Programme Exhibition and awards night
Wonderful creativity and highly conceptual ideas and skills were seen at this year's Longford Schools Photography Programme Exhibition and Awards ceremony, which took place last month.
Shouts of joy were warmly appreciated by the award winners from the various secondary schools scattered throughout the county.
Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Mae Sexton, was delighted to see the creative talent being exhibited and appreciated by the local community.
Photography teacher and coordinator of the Schools Photography Porgramm Shelley Corcoran said she was proud of the hard work and dedication shown by all her students throughout the year and is sure this self-expression through photography is something they will carry with them through life.
Award Winners:
Ardscoil Phadraig
Edel Sheehy
Ballymahon Mercy
Jasmin Stanbury
BVS
Conor Cox
Cnoc Mhuire
Siofra Grant
Lanesborough CC
Leah Farrell
Moyne CS
Lauren Gilsenan Quinn
Meán Scoil Mhuire
Anna Cibiniak
St Mel's College
Pablo Castillo Abad
Overall Winner 2018
Aoife Ginty
School Winner of 2018
Meán Scoil Mhuire
New judges and prize sponsors for the Anti Drink and Drug Photography Awards, Ger Byrne, Development worker for the Midlands Regional Drug and Alcohol Taskforce Services and Fran Byrne, Regional Manager for the Midlands Addiction Services were overwhelmed by the standard of the entries and found it difficult to choose the winners:
Alcohol Theme
1st Oisín Brogan Ballymahon Mercy
2nd Malcolm Devlin Moyne CS
3rd Kate Lou Dolan Moyne CS
Cannabis Theme
1st Ajibola Odukoya Moyne CS
2nd Rebecca Lyons Moyne CS
3rd Mark Rowe Moyne CS
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on