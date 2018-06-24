Longford schools show off their creativity at local exhibition

Wonderful creativity and highly conceptual ideas and skills were seen at this year's Longford Schools Photography Programme Exhibition and Awards ceremony, which took place last month.

Shouts of joy were warmly appreciated by the award winners from the various secondary schools scattered throughout the county.

Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Mae Sexton, was delighted to see the creative talent being exhibited and appreciated by the local community.

Photography teacher and coordinator of the Schools Photography Porgramm Shelley Corcoran said she was proud of the hard work and dedication shown by all her students throughout the year and is sure this self-expression through photography is something they will carry with them through life.

Award Winners:

Ardscoil Phadraig

Edel Sheehy

Ballymahon Mercy

Jasmin Stanbury

BVS

Conor Cox

Cnoc Mhuire

Siofra Grant

Lanesborough CC

Leah Farrell

Moyne CS

Lauren Gilsenan Quinn

Meán Scoil Mhuire

Anna Cibiniak

St Mel's College

Pablo Castillo Abad

Overall Winner 2018

Aoife Ginty

School Winner of 2018

Meán Scoil Mhuire

New judges and prize sponsors for the Anti Drink and Drug Photography Awards, Ger Byrne, Development worker for the Midlands Regional Drug and Alcohol Taskforce Services and Fran Byrne, Regional Manager for the Midlands Addiction Services were overwhelmed by the standard of the entries and found it difficult to choose the winners:

Alcohol Theme

1st Oisín Brogan Ballymahon Mercy

2nd Malcolm Devlin Moyne CS

3rd Kate Lou Dolan Moyne CS

Cannabis Theme

1st Ajibola Odukoya Moyne CS

2nd Rebecca Lyons Moyne CS

3rd Mark Rowe Moyne CS