Longford Municipal District to become seven seater with Granard losing seat for 2019 Local Elections

Longford Municipal District is set to become a seven seater at Granard's expense for the 2019 Local Elections.

The recommendations of the Local Electoral Area Boundary Committee were released today and they recommend that Granard Municipal District should lose a seat, reducing from six elected representatives to five; Longford MD should increase from six to seven seats and they are proposing no change for Ballymahon MD, remaining at six seats.

Longford County Council will continue to have 18 seats.

See below pages from the report of the Local Electoral Area Boundary Committee which presented its report to Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan TD today.

