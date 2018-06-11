Longford County Council unveils ‘Keep Cup’ initiative

Longford County Council unveiled their in house reusable ‘Keep Cup’ initiative on Tuesday of last week, May 29.

The initiative will see all non recyclable cups replaced with reusable ones for all staff members which will significantly reduce the amount of non recyclable packaging waste currently going to landfill and also help the council cut down on its waste associated costs.

Speaking at the launch, Gary Brady, Longford County Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer said, “Globally it is estimated that 500 billion disposable cups are discarded to landfill or incineration every year. That’s one million cups a minute, every hour of every day of every year.”

Mr Brady continued, “These cups are almost impossible to recycle due to the combination of plastic and paper in their design, and in Ireland it is estimated that we dispose of 200 million of these non recyclable cups annually.”

Paddy Mahon, Longford County Council’s Chief Executive, said,“This is just one small way we can do our part to ensure a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future.”

Mr Mahon added, “This will see all non recyclable disposable cups now being replaced with reusable keep cups for all Longford County Council staff members.”

Director of Services Barbara Heslin, remarked, “This initiative will help the council reduce its disposal rates and become a more sustainable organisation in line with EU & Government policy.”