Longford fashionistas revel as Pamela Scott store opens its doors on Dublin Street

Fashion retailer Pamela Scott opened its 28th boutique on Dublin Street, Longford this morning.

Pamela Scott, the last of the original Irish-owned fashion emporium on Dublin’s Grafton Street, is currently celebrating 48 years in business and plans to expand to towns across Ireland.

Robert Barrin, one of the Directors of Pamela Scott said, “We’ve been opening up stores the last two years, so it’s been great, and today looks like a great day”.

“We’re looking at every town now, but Longford’s always been a good trading town.”

Newly-crowned Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan made her first official appearance since clinching the title last weekend, at the opening of the store today.

Loren Katie told the Leader she was delighted to be there.

“It’s a great day for Longford” she added.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the store's official opening, Pamela Scott is offering customers 20% off new collections all weekend and you will also be in with a chance to win a €500 gift voucher.

The store offers leading brands such as Sophie B, Twist and Zapara, as well as Exclusive Occasion dresses perfect for weddings, debs and other formal events.

