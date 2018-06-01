Pictures: Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

Singing together at St Mel's Cathedral. Photo: Shelly Corcoran.

Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

Frances Monahan, May Finnan, St Maeve. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

Stephen, Annmarie and Gerard Casserly. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen



Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

John P and Eileen Dolan. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

Christie and Marie Deely. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

Maura Mulvey, Eileen Ward, Roseleen McManus, Imelda Barry. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

Fr Murray. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Evening of Danish and Irish Song with Longford County Choir & De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

Members of the Dutch Choir. Photo by Shelley Corcoran