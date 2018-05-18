Cuteness and royalty at Stars Academy, Newtownforbes

Whether or not you're interested in watching the Royal Wedding tomorrow, you're bound to find this story adorable.

Newtownforbes was filled with excitement this afternoon as the staff and children prepared to stage their own royal wedding ahead of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle tomorrow morning.

Children were dressed up in fabulous dresses and little suits or shirts for the event as the local creche celebrated the big event.

Donning their handmade crowns, the kids were only too delighted to tuck into the royal feast afterwards as an array of strawberries, buns and a beautiful chocolate and marshmallow wedding cake.

"This is what I enjoy more than anything else," said Maureen Dunne, who runs the Stars Academy creche, "taking current events and celebrating them with the children.

"And we're 15 years open this year too. I opened up in 2003 after rearing seven of my own children. I love it. Last week, we had our own Eurovision. I probably enjoy this part of it more than the rest of the curriculum!"

