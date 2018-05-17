Longford Leader gallery: Large crowds attend Longford Darkness into Light walk at The Mall Complex
In what is fast becoming one of the most popular events on the local fundraising and awareness calendar, Longford folk turned out in large numbers for the annual Darkness into Light walk last weekend.
The Mall Complex was once again the venue for an occasion which gets bigger and bigger with each passing year.
Here are a flavour of some of the images taken by our photographer Shelley Corcoran.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on