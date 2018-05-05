Smuggled puppies seized by Police Scotland being cared for by ISPCA in Longford

Twenty-seven puppies and young dogs are in the care of the ISPCA at their National Animal Centre in Kenagh, Co Longford after being discovered concealed in a van at Cairnryan ferry port in Scotland.

The dogs and puppies which include Chihuahua x, Spaniel x and Collie type puppies of various ages are believed to have originated from the Republic of Ireland.



The dogs were not microchipped, which is now a legal requirement and were not accompanied by pet passports, required for the commercial movement of dogs to the UK from the Republic of Ireland.



The puppies were seized by Police Scotland who immediately contacted the Scottish SPCA. Arrangements were then made for the dogs to be transported to the ISPCA.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said, “The manner in which these puppies were concealed illustrates the lengths to which these unscrupulous dealers will go in order to make money from unfortunate animals. While most of these puppies might not have been of high value in Ireland, it is estimated that the entire consignment may have fetched over £10,000 on the British market. For some people, that potential profit outweighs the suffering caused to vulnerable puppies."

Mr Dowling explained that the puppies are doing really well and are currently receiving veterinary assessment at the ISPCA National Animal Centre in Longford. "They are not currently available for adoption, but will be in the coming weeks. As always, we would like to appeal to anyone who is looking for a dog or puppy to please act responsibly and consider adopting from a rescue rather than going online to buy one."



The ISPCA is part of Operation Delphin, a joint operation targeting the illegal export of puppies from Ireland to the UK, including SSPCA, USPCA, RSPCA, HMRC, Irish Customs, UK Customs and Excise, Stena Line and other agencies.

If you see anything suspicious or believe an animal is being cruelly treated, neglected or abused, please contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online HERE. In case of an emergency, please contact your local Gardaí.

More puppies need to be rescued from illegal exports and our services are already over stretched. The ISPCA relies heavily on public support with 88% of funding received from kind donations.



A new dedicated mother and puppy kennel wing is near completion at the ISPCA National Animal Centre to help puppies just like these ones. If you can support the ISPCA by making a kind donation, please visit their website HERE

ISPCA National Animal Centre, Derryglogher, Kenagh, Co Longford, N39X 257, Tel: 043 33 25035 Email: info@ispca.ie Opening Hours: Wednesdays - Sundays, 11.30am to 4.00pm.

