Lanesboro distillery will open its doors to visitors in December

Having cleared planning, everything is now on course for the eagerly awaited opening of the Lough Ree Distillery in Lanesboro before Christmas.

The exciting project is promoted by the Clancy family and this week, Peter Clancy, outlined that the Lough Ree Distillery Visitor Experience will open in December, giving visitors an informative and entertaining insight to the products and the town, and providing a launch point for exploration of the wider area.

It is predicted the distillery will attract 20,000 visitors annually and it is envisaged that upwards of 25 full-time jobs could be in place there within five years.

The Clancys are in the final round of raising finance for the ambitious project and will be in the famous Doheny & Nesbitt (upstairs bar) in Dublin this Thursday evening when they unveil details of their Ambassador Programme.

Explained Peter Clancy: “Lough Ree Distillery is all about ‘Connection’ - connecting tradition with technology. Connecting a rural Irish setting with the vision of a new generation. Connecting East with West, where the bridge crosses the River Shannon, beside the distillery.”

With that in mind the entrepreneurs are offering whiskey lovers an opportunity to make a very real connection with the brand - and the Midlands area - by becoming a ‘Lough Ree Distillery Ambassador’. Essentially you purchases a cask and in doing so you become part of the development of a new, independent Irish distillery from the ground up, sharing the journey and making a very real contribution to Ireland’s whiskey heritage and enterprise in the Midlands.

Lough Ree Distillery is a family endeavour, founded by Peter and Michael Clancy and their sister Sheila Mullen.

Each of them brings their own unique skills, experience and enthusiasm to the project, which also benefits from the expertise of non-executive directors Ally Alpine, of the Celtic Whiskey Shop, and Alan Wolstenholme, former Distilleries Director at William Grant’s Scottish Operations.

As well as owning their own cask of the distillery’s Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, Ambassadors get lifetime access to The Library at Lough Ree, an exclusive tasting room overlooking Lough Ree; first options to purchase distillery products, including limited edition single cask releases; an annual Ambassadors’ Gathering in Lanesboro; lifetime discounts on product purchases and a host of other benefits.

The Irish launch of the Ambassador Programme takes place on Thursday, May 10 in the upstairs lounge in Doheny & Nesbitt on Baggot Street, Dublin 2 at 7.30pm. Entry is free but by pre booking is essential as numbers are limited. Please contact ambassador@loughreedistillery.com to secure an invitation.

Also read: Longford Tourism event guide for May 2018