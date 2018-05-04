Longford Leader gallery: Glitz and glamour all the rage at 16th Longford GAA Race Day in Punchestown
Always an occasion to savour in the style and fashion stakes, last week's annual Longford GAA Race Day in Punchestown certainly didn't disappoint.
A large attendance of keen race-going fans and GAA supporters from this part of the world descended on the renowned Kildare venue for what was the event's 16th annual showcase.
Here are just a flavour of some of the many images that were captured on the day.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on