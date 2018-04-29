Take me to Heaven: 'Sister Act' wows Longford crowds for nine incredible performances

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The St Mel's Musical Society production of 'Sister Act' has just finished running at the Backstage Theatre and received huge positive response from the audiences.

See this week's Longford Leader for a full report on this spectacular show.

Photos by: Shelley Corcoran

Also read: Longford's John Kelly reflects on 40 years of St Mel's Musical Society

Also read: Longford Lives - Janice Gibney steps from behind the scenes to front and centre