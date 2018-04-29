Take me to Heaven: 'Sister Act' wows Longford crowds for nine incredible performances
The St Mel's Musical Society production of 'Sister Act' has just finished running at the Backstage Theatre and received huge positive response from the audiences.
See this week's Longford Leader for a full report on this spectacular show.
Photos by: Shelley Corcoran
Also read: Longford's John Kelly reflects on 40 years of St Mel's Musical Society
Congrats to St. Mels Musical Society on a fantastic performance tonight of Sister Act...top class from start to finish. #stmelsmusicalsociety #entertainment #longford @backstageIRL @Longford_Leader pic.twitter.com/lFtypT6ejq— Martina Glennon (@Optimum_Events) April 27, 2018
Take a bow St Mel's Musical Society cast & crew. A superb performance of Sister Act in @backstageIRL Slick, professional, hugely entertaining & what a way to mark 40th Anniversary of Society's revival. Plenty of #AIMS award contenders too! #Longford Abú! @Longford_Leader pic.twitter.com/aKP6wMyujW— Alan Walsh (@Dingero) April 28, 2018
Also read: Longford Lives - Janice Gibney steps from behind the scenes to front and centre
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on