Longford Leader gallery: 64th Longford Association in Dublin dinner dance and gala awards

Denis Glennon was the centre of attention last Saturday night at Moran's Red Cow Hotel in Dublin as the former St Mel's Principal took home the mantle of 2018 Longford Association in Dublin Person of the Year.

A large attendance also turned out to see Liam Fenelon and Pádraig Donlon receive their Special Recognition awards at what was a gala awards ceremony as the association marked its 64th anniversary.

Here are a flavour of the images taken on the night.

