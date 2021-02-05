County Longford is home to numerous walking trails to enjoy.

Why not lace up your walking boots and experience the sights and sounds on one of the lovely trails dotted throughout the county.

Also, did you know Longford is home to the second highest ratio of playgrounds per person in the country, with 24 in the county.

See our list of Playgrounds on www.longford.ie/live/playgrounds to see the one nearest to you, most of them are located beside a walking trail also.

Below is just a selection of some of the best places to go walking, for a full list of trails please see www.longford.ie/visit/trails .

Enjoy the blanket of forested trails at Derrycassin Woods located on a former estate in North Longford.

The stunning Newcastle Woods are situated on the edge of the River Inny and have 4 different walking routes to appeal to all.

Located on the outskirts of Ballinamuck, the bog walk at Edenmore is a must to experience.

Take a walk up Corn Hill trail and enjoy the views from Longford’s highest point, 7 counties are visible on a clear day.

Commons Woodland Trail in Lanesborough is located near the River Shannon and is a looped 4.5km walk through peaceful woodland, definitely one to try.

Corlea Trackway at Kenagh have fantastic trails adjacent to their Visitors Centre and down to the Royal Canal.

Speaking of the Royal Canal, the Royal Canal Greenway stretches from Clondra through Longford Town junction, Killashee and all the way to Ballymahon and Abbeyshrule. Incorporating the new National Famine Way it is a wonderful trail to partake in, with fantastic scenery and historic sights and also suitable for cyclists.

Bri Leith on Ardagh Mountain and Barraghbeg/O’Higgins Trails in Drumlish are two newly developed walks for the visitor to enjoy and take in the fabulous countryside views.

* Please remember to adhere to Government guidelines when travelling and staying within your 5km exercise limits*