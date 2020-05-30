GALLERY 19 | The Eyes of the Tiger! Longford Love Your Home photography competition

This is a picture taken by my 9 year old daughter Clodagh Kennedy of our kitten Fred. We got the kids two kittens at the beginning of the pandemic to keep them busy! They have been a great distraction!! Picture: Clodagh Kennedy

Amy and Shauna Burke bringing the turf home. This is one of the many of the Love Your Home photography competition entries we received Picture: Tracy Burke

Inny Swans Picture: Noel Carrigy

Brannigans Harbour, Ballymahon Picture: Myra D Kavanagh

This is Jesse & Samuel having lots of fun while still staying home is Abbeylara Picture: Alison Boshell

These photos are taken from my walk with my Dad in Lanesboro within our 5km Picture: Claireanne O’Reilly

I believe no one in the world can teach you the real value of life better than a child and especially going through all this. they are the ones who keep us all distracted and motivated Picture: Elga Tentere

Walking on the canal near to Townspark! Picture: Adriana Emilia