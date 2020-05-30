GALLERY 18 | Beautiful images in Longford Love Your Home photography competition

Longford County Council and Longford Age Friendly Alliance, in association with the Longford Leader, have been encouraging you to be creative while cocooning and staying within 5km of where you live.

GALLERY 17 | Thumbs up and smiles all around for the Longford Love Your Home photography competition

Over the past number of weeks, as part of our Love Your Home photography competition, we have been asking you to photograph whatever makes you happy while social distancing; you've sent in photos of places, people, pets, your hobbies, your garden and even your favourite book.

Longford Library will host an exhibition of a selection of the submitted photographs when the current Covid-19 crisis is over and we can all come together and celebrate what helped us get through this very challenging time.

This week’s Longford Leader features a selection of the beautiful photographs you’ve submitted.

Stay Safe!