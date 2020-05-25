GALLERY 17 | Thumbs up and smiles all around for the Longford Love Your Home photography competition

The Farm Beach - These are a few of the fun time on the river Camlin, on our farm in Ballinalee, recently named the farm beach! Clodagh, Bronagh, Rachel, Victoria and Christopher Reilly Picture: Dee Reilly

Spring kisses - Abbey McGlynn and her pet lamb Maple Picture: Teresa McGlynn

A young photographer trying to capture the perfect sunset Picture: Alan Egan

Feeding time during lockdown...Tommy Dennigan feeding his pet calves during lockdown Picture: Kathleen Dennigan

It’s that time of year again and twins Jamie and Cian McHugh form Carrickboy have been busy helping out on the bog while the weather has been good Picture: Leona McHugh

Aisling fishing by the River Shannon. This lovely photograph was submitted as part of the Longford County Council / Longford Leader Love Your Home photography competition Picture: Ciara Galvin

Everything the light touches is within our 2km radius. Sunset in Ardagh. Emmet Donlon Picture: Mark Donlon

GALLERY 17 | Thumbs up and smiles all around for the Longford Love Your Home photography competition



On a picnic to waterfall in Aughnacliffe niece and auntie bonding time Picture: Marie O’Reilly Keena

Beautiful Sky Picture: Robyn O’Neill

Two of my grandchildren, Ella-Rae and Ava-Marie Shierdan, Aughadowery, Ballinamuck, on a picnic and playing with their little dog Fredi Picture: Marie O’Reilly Keenan

View from home Picture: Frances Leonard

Fabulous Kenagh. This photo was taken within 2 km of my home in Kenagh, Co Longford Picture: Maree Moran

Beautiful Kenagh. Love Your Home photography entry Picture: Sanda Kopic

Social distancing in Cunnareen. This is one of many of the Love Your Home photography entries we received Picture: Marie O’Reilly Keenan