Photo Gallery: A nostalgic look back at Christmas in Longford and meeting Santa at the old Quinnsworth store

For more than half a century the old Quinnsworth store on Longford’s Main Street was a Christmas institution for many local families.

There isn’t a family home where you won’t find old photos with Santa from that store.



Founded by Peter Quinn Snr, it was the store that made Christmas special.



In New York, the famous Macy’s store has their parade and in Longford, Santa did a tour of the town, throwing out sweets and goodies to the children as he went along.



It signalled the arrival of Christmas – long before the town ever got to turn on Christmas lights.



This photo gallery features some wonderful memories from yesteryear and we hope you enjoy this nostalgic look at Christmas in Longford.

