Gallery | Dromod volunteers fit impressive brass dome to complete stunning restoration of 1908 locomotive Nancy

After 22 years and £160,000 the Avonside built “Nancy” of 1908 (works number 1547) has finally been completed.

Although she returned to steam in March 2019 the outstanding item was her brass dome. A new dome was made by Ted of the Dorset Copperfish.

It was delivered by Alan Keef from the UK on July 27, the volunteers at Dromod didn’t waste any time fitting the dome to Nancy. The dome is really eye catching and is the jewel in the crown of her restoration.

Manager of the Cavan and Leitrim Railway Micheal Kennedy said, “The dome looks fantastic, and really was worth the wait."

The Cavan and Leitrim Railway would like to express their thanks to Alan Keef and Lord O’Neill for their involvement with this last piece of Nancy’s restoration.

Alan Keef expressed his good wishes to the Cavan and Leitrim Railway “We are delighted to have been apart of her restoration, she really is a unique locomotive."

The Cavan and Leitrim Railway also featured on RTE 1 for filming of “John Creedons Atlas of Ireland” which featured Nancy in steam on the first episode.

It is available on the RTE Player for those who wish to see it. Thanks to John and the production crew, volunteers at Dromod and the Commission for Rail Regulation for making the day possible.

Trackwork is ongoing at Dromod, those who would like to volunteer are asked to get in touch with the Railway (details below).

The Cavan and Leitrim Railway is open until the end of September and is accessible by rail from Dublin, further information is on Facebook or the website www.cavanandleitrim.com

The museum contains much railway artefacts including a Tralee and Dingle Carriage from 1891, several Ruston and Hornsby diesel locomotives, artillery, aircraft and vintage buses.

Further enquiries can be emailed to dromodrailway@gmail.com