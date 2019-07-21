GALLERY | Former Dublin Rose Maria Coughlan wins Best Dressed Lady at Kilbeggan Races

The Best Dressed Lady at Kilbeggan Races on Friday evening was Maria Coughlan, a primary school teacher from Malahide in Dublin.



She was the 2017 Dublin Rose and a two time World Irish Dancing Champion, five time All Ireland Champion and three time Dublin Regional Champion. She also set up her own school, the Coughlan School of Irish Dancing.

Her dad Brendan is a native of Clareen, Co Offaly and her uncles Eugene (a double All Star winner), Mick and Liam Coughlan were renowned Offaly and Seir Kieran hurling stalwarts.



While both of her brothers, John and Niall (St Sylvester's), lined out with Offaly footballers (under the GAA's parentage rule) during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Despite the heavy rain showers over the weekend - fashionistas turned out in force in the hope of being awarded The Best Dressed Lady at The Kilbeggan Races, sponsored by Bellamianta Luxury Tan and The Wineport Lodge.

Love Island 2019 star, Ballymahon beauty Maura Higgins, is a Bellamianta Brand Ambassador.

This years Best Dress Lady Competition at the AXA Smart Farm Insurance Midland’s National at the Kilbeggan saw over 300 entries from all over the country turned out in their finery in the hopes of winning the coveted prize.



Maria Coughlan collected the top prize worth over €5,000 and each of the nine runners-up received a goody bag to the value of €200 filled with Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Products & an equally gorgeous goodie bag from The Wineport Lodge.



The Best Dressed Lady received:

* A year’s supply of Bellamianta Luxury tan for you and a friend worth €1,000.

* A private collection dress & jewellery from Coco Boutique worth €300.

* Full consultation & 2 Personal training sessions with Celebrity trainer to the stars Paul Byrne of Bodybyrneworth €500.

* €500 worth of non-invasive treatments from 3D LipoIreland.

* Full Head of Hairtalk Hair Extensions worth €500.

* Sharleen Collins Professional Brush Collection and €500 towards a Premium Makeup Course at the Prestigious Sharleen Collins Academy.

* Academys Microblading Brows by Ireland’s only Master and Educator Joanne Woods worth €500.

* The Wineport Lodge prize includes a Woman of Style Weekend with two night stay for two in the Champagne Suite at Wineport Lodge, breakfast each morning, afternoon tea and dinner on both evenings. The prize also includes a 60 minute Voya treatment each, a guided boat trip to Clonmacnoise and an exclusive Wine Hamperfrom O’Brien’s Wines.

Pictures Brian McEvoy