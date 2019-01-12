PICTURES | Longford Intercultural Strategic Plan 2018-2022 officially launched

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Luie McEntire officially launched the Longford Intercultural Strategic Plan just before Christmas at Áras an Chontae.

Ciaran Murphy, Chairperson of Longford Intercultural Working Group, welcomed everyone to the launch.

Longford Intercultural Working Group provided a platform to raise issues across the agencies and the community for the Plan.

Uruemu Adejinmi spoke about her role as a member of the group and Eric Ehigie, a student of Moyne Community School and a member of the national executive of second level students in Ireland, spoke of his vision for the future and the benefits of all communities working together.

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon thanked and acknowledged the role played by Dr Shelley Deane of Brehon Advisory in preparing the Plan.

Students from Moyne Community School provided a range of musical entertainment at the event, representing traditional Irish and African music.