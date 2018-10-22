Irish Book Week Launch
The inaugural Irish Book Week takes place from October 27th-3rd November, a nationwide celebration of Irish books and bookshops. A collaboration between Bookselling Ireland and Publishing Ireland, the week will see events taking place throughout the country, celebrating Irish books and the central role bookshops play in Irish society and culture The week aims to encourage people in their local bookshop, and to highlight the important role bookshops play in the fabric of Irish life- fostering cultural creativity, community spirit and generating economic activity.
Authors celebrating Irish Book Week include Donal Ryan, John Boyne, Paul Howard, Hazel Gaynor, Fionnuala Kearney, Carmel Harrington, Julian Vignoles, Lynn Buckle, Conal Creedon, Conor O'Clery, Cethan Leahy, Shona Shirley MacDonald, and many more to be confirmed.
Author and Irish Book Ambassador Donal Ryan said: "I'm honoured to be chosen as ambassador for a week that celebrates book and booksellers. Books are precious, and shops full of paper and ink books are sacred places, fortresses of empathy and light in this darkening world."
14-year-old children's books ambassador Sarah Fitzgerald added: "Bookshops are and integral part of our communities and I am delighted to be supporting this super initiative Irish Book Week. Children who read think more, feel more, know more, listen more, empathise more, learn more, write more, understand more, succeed more and are often more happy. Who wouldn't want to get behind this?"
See below for just some of the events taking place throughout Irish Book Week:
Saturday October 27th
Waterstones, Cork - 4pm, reading with Lynn Buckle and Conal Creedon
WHSmith Arnotts, Dublin - Halloween themed storytime events
Sunday, October 28th
Clifden Bookshop - 3pm, in conversation with Donal Ryan
WHSmith Arnotts, Dublin - Halloween themed storytime events
Tuesday, October 30th
Eason's O'Connell Street, Dublin - VIP night with Rory O'Connor (Rory's Stories)
Wednesday, October 31st
Hodges Figges, Dublin 2 - Halloween family event with Shona Shirley MacDonald
Eason's Newbridge - 2pm, Hazel Gaynor, Fionnuala Kearney & Carmel Harrington
Thursday, November 1st
Maynooth Bookshop - 11am, kids reading with Alison Healy
Hodges Figges, Dublin - 6pm, in conversation with John Boyne and Paul Howard
Blessington Bookstore, Wicklow -7:30pm, an evening with Conor O'Clery
Waterstones Cork - 7pm, talk about Rory Gallagher by Julian Vignoles
Friday, November 2nd
Blessington Bookstore, Wicklow - 3pm, signing with Michael Russell
Charlie Byrne's Bookshop, Galway - 6:30pm, launch of Lost and Found 111
Saturday, November 3rd
Barker and Jones, Naas - 11am, signing with Donal Ryan
Blessington Bookstore, Wicklow - 12:30pm, signing with Donal Ryan
Woodbine Books, Kilcullen - 2pm, in conversation with Donal Ryan
Waterstones Cork - 4pm, reading with YA author
