Irish Book Week Launch

The inaugural Irish Book Week takes place from October 27th-3rd November, a nationwide celebration of Irish books and bookshops. A collaboration between Bookselling Ireland and Publishing Ireland, the week will see events taking place throughout the country, celebrating Irish books and the central role bookshops play in Irish society and culture The week aims to encourage people in their local bookshop, and to highlight the important role bookshops play in the fabric of Irish life- fostering cultural creativity, community spirit and generating economic activity.

Authors celebrating Irish Book Week include Donal Ryan, John Boyne, Paul Howard, Hazel Gaynor, Fionnuala Kearney, Carmel Harrington, Julian Vignoles, Lynn Buckle, Conal Creedon, Conor O'Clery, Cethan Leahy, Shona Shirley MacDonald, and many more to be confirmed.

Author and Irish Book Ambassador Donal Ryan said: "I'm honoured to be chosen as ambassador for a week that celebrates book and booksellers. Books are precious, and shops full of paper and ink books are sacred places, fortresses of empathy and light in this darkening world."

14-year-old children's books ambassador Sarah Fitzgerald added: "Bookshops are and integral part of our communities and I am delighted to be supporting this super initiative Irish Book Week. Children who read think more, feel more, know more, listen more, empathise more, learn more, write more, understand more, succeed more and are often more happy. Who wouldn't want to get behind this?"

See below for just some of the events taking place throughout Irish Book Week:

Saturday October 27th

Waterstones, Cork - 4pm, reading with Lynn Buckle and Conal Creedon

WHSmith Arnotts, Dublin - Halloween themed storytime events

Sunday, October 28th

Clifden Bookshop - 3pm, in conversation with Donal Ryan

WHSmith Arnotts, Dublin - Halloween themed storytime events

Tuesday, October 30th

Eason's O'Connell Street, Dublin - VIP night with Rory O'Connor (Rory's Stories)

Wednesday, October 31st

Hodges Figges, Dublin 2 - Halloween family event with Shona Shirley MacDonald

Eason's Newbridge - 2pm, Hazel Gaynor, Fionnuala Kearney & Carmel Harrington

Thursday, November 1st

Maynooth Bookshop - 11am, kids reading with Alison Healy

Hodges Figges, Dublin - 6pm, in conversation with John Boyne and Paul Howard

Blessington Bookstore, Wicklow -7:30pm, an evening with Conor O'Clery

Waterstones Cork - 7pm, talk about Rory Gallagher by Julian Vignoles

Friday, November 2nd

Blessington Bookstore, Wicklow - 3pm, signing with Michael Russell

Charlie Byrne's Bookshop, Galway - 6:30pm, launch of Lost and Found 111

Saturday, November 3rd

Barker and Jones, Naas - 11am, signing with Donal Ryan

Blessington Bookstore, Wicklow - 12:30pm, signing with Donal Ryan

Woodbine Books, Kilcullen - 2pm, in conversation with Donal Ryan

Waterstones Cork - 4pm, reading with YA author