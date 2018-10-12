Templemichael College school notes

Life Skills Program

The fifth year group are participating in a four week life skills program in association with Aware Ireland. They are learning about mental illnesses and how to cope with them if ever faced with them throughout their lives.

House Exams

House exams are starting on the 22nd of October. All students are studying hard and we wish the best of luck in their exams

Christmas Shoe Box Appeal 2018

Thank you to Alison Murphy for the extremely informative talk about the Christmas shoe box appeal. We are aiming to increase our number of shoe boxes this year. We would be grateful to any help or support towards filling them. The deadline for completion of the shoe boxes is Friday 9th November 2018. All boxes completed by students are to be dropped to room 24.

Hospice Coffee Morning

We are hosting a coffee morning / bake sale on Thursday 18th October 2018 from 11-11:15 am in aid of hospice. The LCA group, 5C, are organizing and hosting the event. We would be grateful for any food or voluntary contributions towards our coffee morning.

LCVP News

This Thursday, Mr Murtagh has arranged a tour of Finesse Medical for the Leaving Cert Link Modules class. The tour will last for two hours from 10am-12pm. This visit is compulsory for the Link Modules class, as they must write up a report on this visit as part of their portfolio.

Basketball News

The Junior Basketball team from Templemichael College visited Ardscoil Phadraig in Granard last Thursday. There was great excitement when the team returned back to school, they victoriously won the match. Well done to the students involved, they are looking forward to winning more matches. Thanks to their coach Ms Keenaghan for bringing the team to Granard.

Soccer Training

Soccer training takes place every Friday afternoon with Mr McGee. Students must attend all training sessions in order to get on the teams and represent Templemichael College.