Pink Patrons assemble with the Marie Keating Foundation to support their 20th year fighting breast cancer

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), generous companies are going pink with a purpose by becoming “Pink Patrons” for the Marie Keating Foundation. Marks & Spencer, Stella and Dot, Skechers Shoes at Shaws Department Stores nationwide and Harvey Norman are all helping to raise funds for the Marie Keating Foundation’s fight against breast cancer.



The Marie Keating Foundation’s “Pink Patrons” are also helping to spread awareness about how women can help to reduce their risk of breast cancer and be more breast aware, as each year over 3,500 women in Ireland are diagnosed with this disease. This year marks a very special year for the cancer Foundation, as it is 20 years since the charity was established and since Marie Keating lost her brave battle with breast cancer.



Funds raised from the “Pink Patron” campaign will help the Marie Keating Foundation to continue its services such as their mobile information units, which visit towns, schools, community centres and workplaces around Ireland and focuses on the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Funds will also help support the Foundation’s Positive Living programme, which provides support for the specific emotional and practical needs of people with metastatic cancer. During the month of October, the Foundation will be holding two metastatic breast cancer seminars. The first is being held on Friday October 12 in Smithfield in Dublin, in conjunction with Europa Donna. The second will take place in Munster later in the month. More information can be found by visitingwww.mariekeating.ie



The Marie Keating Foundation’s Pink Patrons include:



Harvey Norman: Harvey Norman have worked closely with one of their Irish Suppliers to design and handcraft their 4,000 pocket sprung (5ft), hypoallergenic “Marie” Mattress for their Sleep Pink fundraising campaign this October in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation. Harvey Norman will donate €100 for every “Marie” Mattress sold throughout September and October and is available in stores nationwide.



Stella & Dot: Stella & Dot are bringing back a bestselling charity style in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Tribute Bracelet (€29). A pave bar with rose gold finish anchors a delicate band of faceted hematite beads. A donation will be made to the Marie Keating Foundation for each accessory purchased from October 1 to 31. Available from www.stelladot.eu.



Skechers at Shaws Department Stores: For each pair of Skechers Performance GOwalk Revolution Ultra™ Hope, GOwalk Evolution Ultra™ Hope and On the Go-Joy shoes sold, €5 will be donated to the Marie Keating Foundation to support their breast cancer services. There will also be the opportunity for customers to add an additional €1 or €5 donation at the till. The lightweight, responsive walking shoes are available for sale at Shaws Departments Stores nationwide and each shoe includes the iconic breast cancer awareness pink ribbon on the heel.



Pigsback: Pigsback are holding their annual Pigsback 5k and 10k run/walk in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation at 10am& 10.20am on Sunday, 30th September 2018 in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Registration for the chip-timed event is €25 for both the 5km and 10km events. There will be entertainment, goodie bags and lots of prizes. All proceeds will go to fund the charity’s life-saving work in breast cancer. Registration can take place on the day or at www.mariekeating.ie/events



Marks & Spencer: M&S post-surgery bras are the perfect fit for women who have undergone surgery for breast cancer. They are designed for comfort and include secure prosthesis pockets for gentle support and a discreet national shape. They are designed to be kind and look beautiful. Marks and Spencer donate 10% of the sales of the bras to the Foundation, year -round. The range is available in stores nationwide and on www.marksandspencer.ie



* * * * * * *



Linda Keating, Director of Fundraising, the Marie Keating Foundation, said, “We are so thankful for the support of these businesses in joining the fight against breast cancer as the funds and awareness they will help us raise are much needed and appreciated. Learning about the risk factors associated with breast cancer can help reduce your risk of the disease so the funds raised by the “Pink Patron” campaign will help the Marie Keating Foundation reach more communities, workplaces, schools and colleges to talk about breast cancer prevention and early detection. The funds will also help us support women already on a breast cancer journey, whether they are currently dealing with the disease or adjusting to life following cancer.”

It is not too late to become a “Pink Patron” for the Marie Keating Foundation. Interested organisations can contact the Marie Keating Foundation on 01 628 3728.