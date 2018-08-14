PHOTO GALLERY: Rose of Tralee contestants tour Kildare

The Rose of Tralee contestants, including Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan, toured Kildare today and yesterday visiting all the county's hot spots. Photographer Aishling Conway captured the magical two days.

The Rose of Tralee tour to County Kildare was hosted by Kildare Failte, the county’s tourism board. Today featured visits to Celbridge, the Kildare Round Tower, Solas Bhride, the K Club and Kildare Village with the Roses taking part in turf cutting, brown bread making and Sean Nós dancing at Lullymore Heritage Park, one of the top family attractions in Ireland.

Yesterday, they tried their hand at dragon boat racing in Athy. The opening day featured an Ernest Shackleton-themed outdoor adventure around Athy, celebrating the county’s great explorer, followed by a rose planting ceremony in Athy.

