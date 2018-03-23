Longford Autism Foróige Club bake sale to help the homeless and Bethany House

Longford Autism Foróige Club are taking part in the Aldi Citizenship awards and they chose to help the homeless and Bethany House in Longford.

The children decided that they wanted to organise a bake sale, so Longford town football club kindly donated a spot at their St Patrick's day car boot sale in Flancare.

A total of €505 was raised by the children.



The club wish to thank all the parents and friends who kindly baked and helped out on the day. As with children with autism, social skills are difficult and this took them out of their comfort zone but all got involved and thoroughly enjoyed it.

For more information on Longford Autism Foróige Club please contact Geraldine at 086 371 3261 or Linda at 085 149 6557.

Also read: Longford gets ready to crumble for Temple Street's 'Great Irish Bake'