Granard based Kiernan Milling announced as main sponsors for Longford ploughing 2020

Longford Ploughing are delighted to announce Kiernan Milling as the main sponsor of the 2020 Spring Equinox Ploughing Championship.

Blending animal feeds for over 40 years now, Kiernan Milling has grown to become one of the largest animal feed mills in Ireland.



With the recent construction of a brand new mill, customers are assured supreme quality feed, efficiently blended using the latest technology.

Kiernan Milling look forward to working together with everyone in Abbeylara and Granard, to host another tremendous family field day, with Longford Ploughing Association. Sylvester and Marian Kiernan are hosting the event at Ballinacross, in the parish of Abbeylara, on Sunday, March 22.

Cynthia Geelan and the team at Longford Ploughing Association will hold a meeting in Belle’s Kitchen on Monday next, February 17, at 9pm. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

For all your animal feed and nutrition advice needs Pig • Poultry • Dairy • Beef • Sheep • Horse, contact Kiernan Milling on 0436660000.

