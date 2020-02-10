New Macra club formed in Cavan

On Friday, January 24, a new Macra na Feirme club was established in Cavan.

The club has been officially named the ‘3 Province Macra’ and present at the meeting where the club was officially formed, were twenty five energetic farming enthusiasts, looking to get involved.

The meeting also saw the election of club officers, with Cian Gray elected President, John Martin chosen as chairperson, Shane Dobson as vice chair and Maeve Finnegan as secretary.

Other roles include:

Assistant secretary - Cian Gray, Treasurer - Alannah Finnegan, Assistant Treasurer - James Kiernan, PRO: Donagh McGrath & James McGahern, Young Farmers - Emmett Brady & Connor O Reilly, Competitions - Niall Gray & Ronan Bleakly, Events - Jason McIntyre & Darragh O'Toole, County Reps - Ciaran Murphy & Emmett Martin.

The next meeting takes place this Saturday, February 08, in St Patrick’s Hall, Arva, commence from 8pm sharp. All welcome.