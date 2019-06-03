GALLERY| New committee chosen at Longford lamb producers AGM

The Longford Lamb Producer Group AGM was held recently in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule.

A large number of people attended on the night, with guest speaker, Andrew Chilton from “Social Farming”, in attendance. Andrew outlined in great detail the benefits involved with this project, for both the host farmer and the participant.

A representative from Kepak Group outlined the deal negotiated between the factory and the producer group for the upcoming year. A lively question and answer session then ensued. Topics for debate included the “Clean Livestock Policy” and the current drop in sheep prices, as viewed against those in 2018.

Members urged more support for early lamb producers from factories dealing in lambs. The imminent policy on electronic tagging for all sheep going to factories was also discussed. Kepak personnel then made the presentation of prizes to members for Early, Mid-Season and Late Lamb Producers of the Year.

The Chairman (Joseph Esler) gave his report for the year. He stressed the importance of keeping up-to-date with Quality Assurance and urged those few remaining members not participating to join the scheme, as financially they will suffer. The Chairman thanked Pat Campbell Transport for transporting sheep to the factory on a weekly basis.

The Co-Ordinators of the Group thanked members for their assistance throughout the year, especially in overseeing the killing of lambs in the factory each Tuesday.The election of officers for the upcoming year then took place. The Chairman stressed the importance of 'fresh new thinking' to help drive the Group forward in the future.

The current Committee comprises of: Nicholas Keenan, Victor McCord and Crawford Stuart (Presidents), Joseph Esler (Chairman), William Fox (Vice-Chairman), Irene McKiernan (Secretary), Ben Lynn (Asst. Secretary), Ian Farrell (Treasurer), Michael Kiernan (Asst. Treasurer), Cathal Kenny and Dermot McCormack (Co-Ordinators), James Belton, Padraig

Gerety, Joseph McGuire, Gavin White and Terry Whyte (Committee Members).

Finally, Chairman Joe Esler thanked the sponsors and partners in the Lamb Group for their continued support, namely Kepak, FBD Insurance and J Grennan Mills. He also thanked all members who help during open evenings and the Rustic Inn and The Three Jolly Pidgeons for their hospitality.

PICTURES: Frank McGrath