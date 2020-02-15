GALLERY| Bishop O’Higgins heritage project contracts signed

The long awaited Bishop William O'Higgins Heritage Project is finally at ground works stage, after contracts were officially signed on Friday last, February 07.

This project was first conceived in January 2016 when a public meeting was called to see if there was interest in marking this 'son' of Drumlish, who in his lifetime achieved great things in both ecclesiastical and civil life at a troubled time in Irish history.

The sculpting on the monument is at an advanced stage and the unveiling date will be announced shortly. The artist and sculptor is Dublin based Dony MacManus, who has much experience in this kind of work having just recently completed a commission for a bronze sculpture of St Oliver Plunkett for Armagh Cathedral.

The Bishop William O'Higgins Heritage Project was approved for LEADER funding via Longford Community Resources Ltd to the tune of 75% of the total cost, with further funds raised and to be raised via a series of fundraisers such as a WALK-A-THON held in October last.

