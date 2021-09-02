Made in Longford: Custom made unique products from AWL Woodworks

AWL Woodworks is a Longford based, family owned bespoke joinery company specialising in the design, manufacture and installation of high-end custom joinery.



We are in business since March 2010 and have over 20 years’ experience in joinery working for contractors, architects, interior designers, engineers and end user clients.



We offer design, manufacture and installation to help make your experience run as smoothly as possible from beginning to end.



Our workshop has state of the art manufacturing facilities and produces timber windows and doors, stairs in modern and traditional design, bespoke joinery, shopfronts, bars, high-end timber mouldings and restoring and replicating Georgian and Victorian joinery.



We are an Accoya certified and approved manufacturer which is a sustainably sourced timber with low environmental impact and is naturally insulating.



AWL Woodworks focuses on attention to detail and works with the client to help them make their ideas a reality.



Our custom made unique products are found in many Longford houses, both new and old, as well as throughout businesses all around Longford town and county. We have also manufactured and fitted joinery all over Ireland.

These projects include restoration and replica work on listed Georgian and Victorian houses in Dublin including the historical Lambay Island off the coast of Dublin.



Whether it’s commercial, residential or heritage joinery, if you want to renovate or restore your home or you’re building a new house, modernising your business or starting out new, we would love to help you on your journey.