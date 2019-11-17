Ganly’s Longford wins national Sustainable Business award

Ganly’s Longford has won the Excellence in Sustainable Business category in the Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards 2019.

The business received its award on Thursday (7 November) at a gala awards event in the Aviva stadium in Dublin.

This award completed a hat trick of awards for the Ganly’s group, as Ganly’s Athlone won both the Connacht/Ulster Regional award and the award for Excellence in Sales & Marketing

The judges said that Ganly’s Longford was overall “A very impressive store with impeccable standards. The retail offer is first class.”



They were impressed that the store is a member of WEEE Ireland and REPAK and with its work on environmental programmes.



Ganly’s Longford also recycles metal and timber and has installed an impressive LED lighting system. In addition it stocks and sells PFC timber and has actively lobbied suppliers to reduce packaging

Over 250 guests representing the builders merchant trade throughout the country attended the awards presentation hosted by the eight Octabuild members, Dulux, Glennon Brothers, Gyproc, Instantor, Irish Cement, Kingspan Insulation, Tegral Building Products and Wavin.

Octabuild Chairman, Mark Filgate said: “It’s important for Octabuild that the Awards highlight to the building and construction industry and consumers, the excellence of Irish builders merchants. The Awards, which have been acknowledging the best in the builders merchant trade for 35 years, were revamped for 2019 with a renewed focus on excellence. This is to better reflect the modern builders merchant sector in terms of business management, customer service, sales and marketing, innovation, leadership, diversity, partnership and communication.

"We are delighted with the enthusiastic response to the new style awards this year where merchants from all over the country have put themselves and their teams forward to showcase what’s excellent in the industry.”



Commenting on the quality of the entries, Chair of the independent Judging Panel, Liam O’Gorman, said: “It is clear that the industry in which today’s builders merchants operate has evolved hugely and that merchants have led the way in embracing this changed landscape. More sophisticated business systems, an enhanced skill base and a keen focus on the environment, health & safety and assistance for the local community feature strongly across the country and is highly commendable.”

In addition to the Ganly's group stores the other award winners are:



National & Leinster Regional Award: Telfords Portlaoise.

Munster Regional Award: Cork Builders Providers, Togher

Excellence in Business Management: Chadwicks Naas

Excellence in Customer Service: Grahams of Monaghan

Excellence in Community Outreach: Wallace’s Homevalue, Wellingtonbridge, Wexford

Rising Star Award: Ross Fagan, Chadwicks Lucan, Co. Dublin

Octabuild Supporting Irish Award, sponsored by Guaranteed Irish: Cork Builders Providers, Togher

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jerry Maher, DPL Group Ltd