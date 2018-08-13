'The Pope' visits €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest to give mental health talk to workers

While Pope Francis is set to touch down at Ireland West Airport Knock on Sunday, August 26, 'the Pope' was in Longford earlier this month as he visited Ballymahon and the €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village site.



Brent Pope, the New Zealand born rugby television analyst, rugby journalist, charity worker, children's book author and mental health advocate, visited the Center Parcs Longford Forest site where he gave a talk to workers on the need to manage their mental health.



Sisk Construction organised the event and Justin Molloy, Regional Director, CIF Western & Midland Region, praised Mr Pope for his 'great presentation'.



He also visited Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon, who tweeted 'The Pope arrived early'.

Great presentation by Brent Pope to the workers on the Central Parcs site in Ballymahon on the need to manage your mental health.



⁦@CIF_Ireland⁩ pic.twitter.com/gcnybC3bdC — Justin Molloy (@JustinMolloy2) August 2, 2018