For €349,000 you can own Drumure, one of the finest properties in Longford
The magnificently presented and architecturally designed, detached six-bedroom residence, Drumure, which is situated just a few minutes off the N4 and Longford town is on the market with a price tag of €349,000.
Viewing of the property is highly recommended through the sole auctioneers - Padraic Davis Auctioneering, Market Square, Longford. T: 043 33 50555. E: padraicdavis@gmail.com
The attention to detail, coupled with the superior standard of finish throughout make this one of the finest properties to come to the market in the region for quite some time.
Excellently positioned on a superb C1.40 acre site with large detached garage, this natural stone constructed six bedroom detached two-storey gem, make this the perfect family home.
Situated close by to Killoe, Newtownforbes, Melview and Longford Town, the c.3,540 sq. ft. accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room, family room, sun room, office, playroom, en-suite bedroom, utility and WC on the ground floor.
There are five bedrooms in total and a family bathroom on the first floor. Four of these bedrooms have en-suite facilities while two are complete with walk-in wardrobes also.
For more on the property click HERE
