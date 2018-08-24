Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin fundraiser success for Children's Hospital

On Monday 13th August a delegation from Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin made the trip to Crumlin to present 2 cheques on foot of their 2018 fundraiser.

A cheque in the sum of €15000 was presented to CMRF to assist towards various initiatives including funding critical research and equipment for sick children.

Ronald Mc Donald House which is associated with Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital was presented with a cheque for €2000. This is a facility where parents of very sick children in the hospital can stay at greatly subsidised rates and be near their child at all times. All those who avail of this service would agree that it’s invaluable at what is very often a stressful and financially challenging time.

Both organisations were very appreciative of the funds donated and Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin would like to thank all those who contributed in any way to making this possible