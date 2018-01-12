Pictures: A successful St Stephen's Day cycle in Ballymahon
St Stephen's Day 20km cycle
There is a strongly held view that there is nothing quite like shaking off the excess of the Christmas Season like a good brisk walk or cycle in the countryside.
And, for the 30 or so brave souls who lined up at the Longford Bridge in Ballymahon at 12 noon on St Stephen's Day, that is exactly what transpired as they set out to cycle the Royal Canal
When the cyclists reached Abbeyshrule, one or two adjourned to the Rustic Inn for some light refreshment before tackling the return leg to Ballymahon where everyone adjourned to Skelly's Bar for some delicious soup and sandwiches.
This was the second year of the fun cycle since the completion of work on the Canal Greenway from Abbeyshrule to Ballymahon and given the very positive spin-off from a healthy
A very special word of thanks to Sean Walsh, Jenny White, Aidan Lovell, Evan Dennehy and Liam
And a very special word of thanks to Pat Byrne of Skelly's Bar for providing the soup and sandwiches, which were greatly appreciated on returning to Ballymahon.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on