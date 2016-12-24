VIDEO: Longford singers perform 'Fairytale of New York'

Since it was uploaded just over a week ago, a performance of 'Fairytale of New York' by Sean Rooney and Kat Mahon has been viewed more than 27,000.

Recorded by Paul Gurney, the video, made by Paul Hennessy, came following an incredible performance of the song at the Live and Local gig in the Backstage Theatre earlier this month.

