Edgeworthstown resident to launch Gospel album
Edgeworthstown artist Sylvia Eduard will launch her new album this Saturday
Edgeworthstown singer, Sylvia Eduard
This Saturday, November 18, will see Edgeworthstown lady, Sylvia Eduard, release her Gospel album, 'Oh Lord Fill Us', in Westmeath.
The album launch will also feature guest speakers, Pastor Olabisi Ogusakin and Pastor Betty Okojie.
10% of the funds raised through album sales on the day will go towards Irish Autism Action.
The launch of Sylvia Eduard's album, 'Oh Lord Fill Us', takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at
