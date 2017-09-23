Longford Town lose out to late goal against the league champions Waterford

Longford Town slipped back down to fifth in the table as they fell to a defeat away to the First Division champions Waterford FC in the second last league game of the season on Friday night.

Waterford FC . . . 1 Longford Town . . . 0

Substitute Davy McDaid got the only goal in the 81st minute when he picked up a long ball out of the defence and lobbed his neat effort over the Town keeper Jack Brady. In the four league fixtures between the clubs this season Longford just collected a single point against Waterford.

It was typical end of season fare on the pitch with neither side really dominating possession and a draw would been a fair result. Off the pitch the RSC was rocking as a bumper crowd of 2,547 were in attendance to see Waterford lift the First Division trophy.

Once again Town manager Neale Fenn gave local lad Aodh Dervin a start and he put in another good display. Tristan Noack Hofmann also returned to the starting line-up after being on the bench against UCD the previous week.

WATERFORD FC: Ian McLoughlin; Paddy Barrett, Kenny Browne, Derek Daly, Sean Heaney; Gary Comerford, Paul Keegan, Sander Puri, Aaron Drinan; Anthony McAlavey, Mark O’Sullivan.

Subs:- John Martin for Daly (injured, 6 mins); Dean O’Halloran for Heaney (68 mins); Davy McDaid for O’Sullivan (71 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Jack Brady; Alan Kehoe, Daniel O’Reilly, Rhys Gorman, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Kaleem Simon, Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra, Karl Chambers; Sam Verdon; David O’Sullivan.

Subs:- Kealan Dillon for Simon (half-time); Don Cowan for Gorman (61 mins); Peter Hopkins for Chambers (66 mins).

Referee: David Keeler (Cork).