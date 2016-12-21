Lanesboro mourns death of well known business woman

The death has occurred of well known Lanesboro businesswoman, Mary O’Flaherty.

She passed away peacefully on Monday morning, December 19, surrounded by her family at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband PJ in 1987, the couple ran a landmark family business in the Shannonside town for close on fifty years.

On her retirement she moved to her new home in nearby Lehery and the business was taken over and continues to trade today with Michael Casserly and family at the helm.

For several decades she was at the very heart of the vibrant south Longford community and together with husband PJ, developed one of the first supermarkets in south Longford. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Anne and granddaughter, Muireann, Mary’s passing is deeply regretted by her loving sons James, Joe (Longford Leader), Declan (Athlone), Eamon (Maynooth), brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughters-in-law Niamh and Gina, her cherished grandchildren Óisin, Liam, Kate, Jill, Sadhbh, Áine, Patrick and Grace, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Her remains are reposing at her home today, Wednesday, December 21 from 3 to 8pm with removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.